Meghalaya: Devastating Landslides Kill 3 as Torrential Rains Ravage Garo Hills

SHILLONG: Three people were reported to have died in West Garo Hills, while four others were injured, as continuous heavy rains that caused landslides and floods in the Garo Hills region ravaged the region.

According to official reports, the victims of the death caused by the landslide inside their homes have been confirmed as Santa N. Marak, 57 years, of Koinabui village, Sarika M. Marak, 18 years, of Kharonggre, and Miardo P. Marak, 5 years of age, Sorokpara village.

Among them, Frederick A. Sangma from North Hawakhana in Tura, who accompanied two women, Parcella A. Sangma from North Hawakhana, and Moralistic N. Marak (28) from Koinabui village.

Moralistic is the daughter of Santa N. Marak, who succumbed to death during the landslide that occurred around 8 a.m. today.

Non-stop rains have caused havoc in Garo Hills over the last two days. Officials said 2,364 people from 17 villages have been cut off by floods and landslides and most of the roads blocked by landslides.

A SDRF team from Tura headed for Dalu was stuck by a landslide. Efforts are on to clear the road so that the team can continue their way to Dalu.

The Primary Health Centre in Silkigre is reportedly flooded, while roads leading to the area are impassable, according to the Block Development Officer of Chokpot. Villagers are helping the staff and other people who have been stranded in the PHC.

An SDRF team on way from Silkigre was asked to wait till the water level receded at Tura. Another SDRF team has been sent from Shillong to join the Tura team.

India Meteorological Department further claimed that West Garo Hills would witness more rains in the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to extremely heavy rain at most places have been experienced during this period, according to the State Disaster Management Authority, which has issued a warning after it informed citizens and asked them to exercise caution.