Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency 2024- Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Nagaland Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Nagaland Constituency, the sole parliamentary constituency in the state of Nagaland, is gearing up for the Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Nagaland Constituency was 11,90,285.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Nagaland Constituency
Individuals contesting for the Nagaland constituency, are comprised of one nominee each from INC and NDPP, in addition to one independent candidate.
List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Nagaland Constituency
S Supongmeren Jamir: S. Supongmeren Jamir is a politician from Nagaland, India, serving as the president of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee and a former member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly for Mongoya. He was appointed president of the state committee on March 31, 2023, and is the Congress candidate for Nagaland in the upcoming General elections.
Dr Chumben Murry: Dr. Chumben Murry is a medical doctor and politician from Nagaland, India. He serves as an Advisor to the Chief Minister and is the NDPP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. He has been a member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and is known for his contributions to social work and state development.
Nagaland Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 19th April, during the first phase of the 2024 elections.
Nagaland Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Nagaland Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Tokheho Yepthomi, representing the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), emerged victorious in the Nagaland constituency with a total of 5,00,510 votes.
K L Chishi from Indian National Congress (INC) was the runner-up with a total of 4,84,166 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Nagaland Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Nagaland Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Nagaland Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Tokheho Yepthomi emerged victorious for the NPEP, with K L Chishin from INC, as the runner-up.
2014 - Neiphiu Rio emerged victorious for the Naga Peoples Front, with K. V. Pusa from INC as the runner-up.
2009 - C.M. Chang emerged victorious for the Naga Peoples Front, with K. Asungba Sangtam from INC as the runner-up.
Nagaland Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Who is the current Member of Parliament of Nagaland Constituency?
- Tokheho Yepthomi is the current Member of Parliament of Nagaland Constituency.
How many Parliamentary constituencies does Nagaland have?
- Nagaland has only one Parliamentary constituency- the Nagaland Constituency.
Who is the Chief Minister of Nagaland in 2024?
- The present Chief Minister of Nagaland is Neiphiu Rio.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: