Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency 2024- Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Nagaland Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Nagaland Constituency, the sole parliamentary constituency in the state of Nagaland, is gearing up for the Lok Sabha election this year.

The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Nagaland Constituency was 11,90,285.