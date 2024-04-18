Meghalaya Tura Lok Sabha Constituency 2024- Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Tura Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Tura Constituency in Meghalaya, one of the two parliamentary constituencies in the state, is gearing up for the Lok Sabha election this year.
Nomination papers have been submitted by candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Tura Constituency of Meghalaya.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Tura Constituency was 6,92,353.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Tura Constituency
Individuals contesting for the Tura constituency comprises of one nominee each from the INC, NPEP, and AITC, in addition to one independent candidate.
List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Tura Constituency
Agatha Sangma: Agatha Kongkal Sangma is a Member of Parliament for the Tura constituency in Meghalaya and holds the distinction of being the youngest person to be appointed as a Union Minister in the Government of India at the age of 29. She is also the second woman from Northeast India to serve as a Union Minister, following Renuka Devi Barkataki from Assam.
Zenith Sangma: Zenith Sangma is a former MLA for the Rangsakona constituency, having been elected in 2003, 2013, and 2018. He served as the Sports Minister of Meghalaya from 2013 to 2018.
Saleng Sangma: Saleng A Sangma, a member of the Indian National Congress, is actively serving as an MLA for the Gambegre constituency.
Tura Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Tura Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 19th April, during the first phase of the 2024 elections.
Tura Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Tura Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Tura Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Agatha K. Sangma, representing the National People’s Party (NPEP), emerged victorious in the Tura constituency with a total of 3,04,455 votes.
Dr. Mukul Sangma, representing the Indian National Congress (INC) was the runner-up with a total of 2,40,425 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Tura Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Tura Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner-Ups for Tura Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014, and 2009
2019 - Agatha K. Sangma emerged victorious for the NPEP, with Dr. Mukul Sangma from the INC as the runner-up.
2014 - Purno Agitok Sangma emerged victorious for the NPEP, with Daryl William Ch Momin from the INC as the runner-up.
2009 - Agatha K. Sangma emerged victorious for the NPEP, with Debora C. Marak from the INC as the runner-up.
Tura Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Who is the current Member of Parliament of Tura Constituency?
- Agatha K. Sangma is the current Member of Parliament of Tura Constituency.
Who is the Chief Minister of Meghalaya in 2024?
- The present Chief Minister of Meghalaya is Conrad Sangma.
When will the voting for Lok Sabha Election 2024 for the Tura Constituency in Meghalaya take place?
- The voting date for the Tura Constituency of Lok Sabha Election is April 19.
