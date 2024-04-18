Meghalaya Tura Lok Sabha Constituency 2024- Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Tura Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Tura Constituency in Meghalaya, one of the two parliamentary constituencies in the state, is gearing up for the Lok Sabha election this year.

Nomination papers have been submitted by candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Tura Constituency of Meghalaya.

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Tura Constituency was 6,92,353.