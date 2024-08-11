Nagaland: Lt General Abhijit S Pendharkar takes over Spear Corps

Kohima: Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM assumed the responsibility of General Officer Commanding (GOC), of the elite Spear Corps from Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM who takes over as Commandant, Army War College, Mhow.

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, was commissioned into the ASSAM Regiment in June 1990. He is an alumni of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. The general officer has attended the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow and the prestigious NDC Course at National Defence College, New Delhi during the course of his service. In an illustrious career spanning over 34 years, the General officer has served in varied roles in command and staff tenures encompassing varied terrain profiles and operational environment in the country and overseas. His command assignments include command of an Infantry Battalion, Brigade and Divisional level formations along the Line of Control and Counter Insurgency environment in Jammu and Kashmir. He held important staff appointments at various strategic and tactical levels including Military Operations Directorate at Integrated Head Quarters of Ministry of Defence (Army). The General officer held the appointment of Director General Territorial Army before taking over as GOC 3 Corps on Aug10. The General Officer is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Chief of the Army Staff Commendation, and GOC-in-C Central Command Commendation as a true recognition of his professional contribution both during command and staff assignments, stated a press release.

