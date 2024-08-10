Indian Army Hosts Flag Unfurling Ceremony at Gyanangkush Residential Children Welfare Centre, Tinsukia

DIGBOI: A flag unfurling ceremony was organized by Indian Army at Gyanangkush Residential Children Welfare Centre, Tinsukia, here on Thursday. Around 120 students and 16 enthusiast teachers participated in a meaningful discourses on various relevant chapters. “As a run-up to 78th Independence Day, Spear Corps Warriors of Indian Army is celebrating meaningful events to connect with the local populace of Upper Assam and drive home the message of peace and tranquillity,” said a press communique issued by Indian Army. “The Welfare Centre is dedicated to promoting education, healthcare and awareness in rural areas and tea gardens of Upper Assam. Currently a total of 135 orphan children from Assam are undergoing residential studies at the centre,” said the release.

