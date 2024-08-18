Nagaland: Massive Landslide Near Dzüdza Bridge Forces Evacuations, Disrupts Traffic on National Highway-29

KOHIMA: A massive landslide triggered by relentless rains has struck near Dzüdza Bridge on National Highway-29 cutting off vital link between Kohima and Dimapur in Nagaland. Disaster, which occurred late Thursday night has left highway completely impassable. Officials are warning that it could take weeks before normal traffic can resume.

The situation escalated quickly. Debris and slurry from landslide continued to cascade down hillside, posing an imminent threat to nearby homes and businesses. In response district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant swiftly moved to evacuate residents and shop owners from danger zone.

On Saturday, DC Ramnikant accompanied by officials from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), Kohima Police District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and M/S Brand Eagles, conducted a thorough inspection of affected site. After assessing extent of damage situation was deemed critical, prompting immediate action to safeguard lives and property.

The DC issued a stern order mandating immediate evacuation of all residents and businesses in landslide-prone area. "Ongoing downhill movement of debris presents grave risk to life and property. We are implementing comprehensive action plan to manage crisis and ensure public safety" order stated.

Despite chaos caused by road closure, DC Ramnikant reassured public that Kohima’s supply of essential commodities remains stable. He urged commuters to exercise caution. They should seek alternative routes to avoid landslide-affected area.

To facilitate smoother travel between Kohima and Dimapur district administration has recommended alternative routes. Travelers heading from Kohima to Dimapur are advised to take either Jotsoma-Khonoma-Mezoma-Sechüma-Sechü Zubza route or Dzüdza Bridge-Mezo Basa-Sechüma-Sechü Zubza route. For those journeying from Dimapur to Kohima, Peducha Bridge-Tsiesema (10 Mile Road) route is suggested.

As district braces for further challenges in wake of landslide authorities urge public to remain vigilant and cooperative. Traffic management efforts are in full swing as teams work tirelessly to ensure minimal disruption to daily life. In the meantime, residents and commuters alike are advised to stay informed.