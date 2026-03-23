Nagaland Mega Job Fair 2026 Draws 1,000+ Applicants in Dimapur

More than 1,000 job seekers turned up for Nagaland's statewide Mega Job Fair 2026 on Saturday at the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Centre in Dimapur, as the state government pushed to connect its youth with employers from across the country and abroad.
The event was organised by the Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission (NSEDM), in collaboration with the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Kohima, and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
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Abu Metha, Advisor to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Chairman of IDAN, inaugurated the event and launched the new NSEDM online portal — a platform designed to allow job seekers to register and explore opportunities beyond the event day.
Metha conveyed greetings from Chief Minister Rio and praised the organising team, led by Under Secretary and NSEDM-IDAN Project Lead Meripeni Ngullie, for months of planning and coordination that brought the fair to life.
Metha used his address to offer straightforward career advice to the assembled candidates.
He encouraged applicants to be honest and genuine during interviews, saying that individuality and authenticity carry more weight than simply trying to impress recruiters.
On the broader question of employment, he acknowledged that a first job may not always be a dream job — but urged youth to treat it as a stepping stone toward future growth.
He also stressed that while talent opens doors, it is character and integrity that drive long-term career advancement.
The job fair covered a wide range of industries, giving both skilled and unskilled candidates options to explore. Sectors represented at the event included:
Home support services
Manufacturing
Hospitality and aviation
Construction
Industrial and technical trades
Healthcare and nursing
Technology and innovation
IT and IT-enabled services
Culinary arts
Sales and retail
Opportunities were available at local, regional, national, and international levels — including potential placements in Europe, the Middle East, and other parts of Asia.
Although the job fair was a one-day event, organisers confirmed that candidates can continue to register and apply through the NSEDM portal at any time.
The online system is intended to give applicants greater flexibility — allowing them to submit details, browse opportunities, and track recruitment processes well after the event has concluded.
Metha also called on participating companies to go beyond hiring and actively mentor young employees in both their professional and personal development.
He closed by urging Nagaland's youth to become positive ambassadors for the state wherever their careers take them — moving beyond past narratives and championing stories of success and achievement.