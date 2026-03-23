Nagaland Mega Job Fair 2026 Draws 1,000+ Applicants in Dimapur

More than 1,000 job seekers turned up for Nagaland's statewide Mega Job Fair 2026 on Saturday at the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Centre in Dimapur, as the state government pushed to connect its youth with employers from across the country and abroad.

The event was organised by the Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission (NSEDM), in collaboration with the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Kohima, and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

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