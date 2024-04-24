Nagaland: Minor Rescued Unharmed After Falling Into Underground Drain In Kohima
KOHIMA: In a shocking incident, a minor boy accidentally fell into a narrow underground drain in Nagaland's Kohima, thereby shaking the community to its core.
Fortunately, the minor, believed to be around 11 years old, was successfully rescued unharmed after an operation, which lasted for nearly an hour, was initiated this morning in the capital city of Nagaland.
As per reports, the tragic incident unfolded when the minor boy slipped into an underground drain near Old NST terminal located in Kohima.
Kumar Ramnikant, the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, told the media that information about this horrific incident was received at around 9:15 am.
Subsequently, the received input was immediately verified, following which, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was deployed to carry out the task.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the rescue team arrived at the site at around 9:35 AM and after nearly an hour-long operation, the victim was safely retrieved without sustaining any physical harm or injury.
The victim was said to be traumatized after surviving this tragic incident. However, the exact reason as to how the minor went inside the drain has not been ascertained.
Ramnikant informed that an ambulance from Kohima Hospital came to transport the boy to Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) for treatment.
He added that the boy’s uncle, as well as the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and District Child Protection Unit, were also apprised about the incident.
Besides the SDRF, the Police, 13th Assam Rifles, Fire and Emergency Services, Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) were also involved in this heroic rescue operation.
The CWC Chairman Rokokieto informed the press that a detailed follow-up would be taken after the child becomes stable and comes out of medical facility as this incident concerns a minor boy.
Furthermore, the Chairman added that a thorough investigation will be launched so as to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this case.
This is due to the fact that the child, said to be residing with a guardian in Kohima, is a minor boy who may be in need of protection and care.
