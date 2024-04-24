Nagaland: Minor Rescued Unharmed After Falling Into Underground Drain In Kohima

KOHIMA: In a shocking incident, a minor boy accidentally fell into a narrow underground drain in Nagaland's Kohima, thereby shaking the community to its core.

Fortunately, the minor, believed to be around 11 years old, was successfully rescued unharmed after an operation, which lasted for nearly an hour, was initiated this morning in the capital city of Nagaland.

As per reports, the tragic incident unfolded when the minor boy slipped into an underground drain near Old NST terminal located in Kohima.

Kumar Ramnikant, the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, told the media that information about this horrific incident was received at around 9:15 am.