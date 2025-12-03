Nagaland, Mizoram rename Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan

AIZAWL/KOHIMA: As per the communications from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Raj Bhavans in Mizoram and Nagaland have been renamed as ‘Lok Bhavan’ from Tuesday, officials said.

The Raj Bhavans in Assam and Tripura were renamed as ‘Lok Bhavan’ from Monday. Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) is now out of station, and Arunachal Raj Bhavan’s names will be changed as soon as he returns, an official said. However, the Raj Bhavans in the remaining Northeastern states are yet to adopt the new name for the Governors’ official residences. An official statement in Aizawl said that the official residence of the Governor of Mizoram, known as Raj Bhavan, has been renamed as ‘Lok Bhavan’, Mizoram, with immediate effect.

“According to a notification issued today by the Governor’s Secretariat in Aizawl, the change follows a communication received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on November 25, and directions from the Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram. The notification states that the institution ‘Raj Bhavan, Mizoram’ shall henceforth be officially referred to as “Lok Bhavan, Mizoram,” the statement said. Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu earlier said that the decision to rename the Raj Bhavan to ‘Lok Bhavan’ has been taken as a mark of respect to democracy. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam: Lok Bhavan celebrates Nagaland Foundation Day