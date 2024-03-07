Assam: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 18,000 crore

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several important development projects worth Rs 18,000 crore on his two-day visit to Assam.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed the itinerary during a press briefing on Thursday.
PM Modi's trip will start with his arrival at Tezpur airport on Friday evening, followed by a direct journey to Kaziranga National Park. On March 9, at 5:30 am, the Prime Minister is slated to spend two hours exploring the park's rich biodiversity before heading to Arunachal Pradesh.
Chief Minister Sarma announced that on Saturday, PM Modi will inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone for Sivasagar Medical College under the PM-DIVINE scheme.
Additionally, he will launch the expansion projects of Digboi Refinery and Guwahati Refinery, costing Rs 768 crores and Rs 510 crores respectively. The highlight of the visit is the inauguration of the Rs 3,992 crores pipeline project stretching from Barauni to Guwahati.
To prepare for PM Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park, local authorities have announced that jeep safaris and elephant rides in the Kaziranga range of Kohora will be closed from March 7 to 9.
The visit is expected to demonstrate the government's commitment to promoting development in the region and meeting the needs of the people.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated several developmental projects in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday under second phase of Vikas Yatra initiated by his government to conduct all-round development of the State.
He also laid the foundation stone and performed ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the implementation of several fresh developmental projects in the district.
The 48 projects that the Chief Minister inaugurated, laid foundation stone and conducted Bhumi Pujan on the day, have covered a cumulative cost of Rs. 807 crore.
After landing at Lilabari Airport of the district from Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport of Guwahati, the Chief Minister first arrived at Narayanpur by helicopter and laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded District Civil Hospital to be constructed for Rs. 112 crores.
The hospital will be facilitated with three modular operation theatres, and fourteen essential health care facilities like critical care, pediatrics ENT etc.
