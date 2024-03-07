Assam: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 18,000 crore

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several important development projects worth Rs 18,000 crore on his two-day visit to Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed the itinerary during a press briefing on Thursday.

PM Modi's trip will start with his arrival at Tezpur airport on Friday evening, followed by a direct journey to Kaziranga National Park. On March 9, at 5:30 am, the Prime Minister is slated to spend two hours exploring the park's rich biodiversity before heading to Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sarma announced that on Saturday, PM Modi will inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone for Sivasagar Medical College under the PM-DIVINE scheme.