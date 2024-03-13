Nagaland: Naga Hospital in Kohima Unveils State-of-the-Art Histopathology Lab

Kohima is witnessing a milestone in healthcare as Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) proudly inaugurates its first histopathology laboratory. Led by the Investment and Development Authority Nagaland (IDAN) and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state-of-the-art facility marks a major leap forward in the country’s diagnostic capacity.

Graced by the presence of NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Kumar Bery, it highlighted the partnership between the public and private sectors. NHAK Executive Director, Dr. Sendimeren Aonok hails the event as a historic moment, attributing the achievement to the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Notably, the laboratory set up under the CSR scheme, generously sponsored by Numaligarh Refinery Limited, reflects its commitment to social welfare. Dr. Renee Wilfred, co-secretary of IDAN; We thank all stakeholders for their collective commitment to this milestone attendance. Moreover, the ceremony marked an important step towards improving nursing, education and health services across Nagaland.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was entered into between key stakeholders including Doctors for You, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and IDAN. The agreement outlines transformation plans, specifically the upgrading of the GNM School of Nursing to the B.Sc College of Nursing in Mokokchung, operating under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

