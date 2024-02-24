NAGALAND: The 4th Khelo India University Games (KIUG-Asthalaxmi) boxing tournament was inaugurated by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima. The state beams with excitement as it hosts the prestigious wrestling tournament, which features freestyle, Greco-Roman style for men and freestyle for women, attracting participants from around 100 universities representing eight regions of the country the CM Rio in his speech said that following the phenomenal success of Khelo India Univerisity Games and Khelo India Youth Games, KIUG will be inaugurated for the first time in Odisha by 2020. He highlighted the tremendous progress made since founded the University Games , which attract more than 200 universities to participate each year.

The main objective of the KIUG, which Rio mentioned, is to build aspirational values ​​among emerging athletes, align technical standards with international standards, provide a platform for talent discovery, develop long-term players, wear long-term player development, control dropout rates, improved sportsmanship -Includes culture and coaching . Additionally, CM also emphasized that the link between education and sport in the KIUG program, with the aim of creating fertile ground for future competitors and improving the sports facilities in universities Expressing his gratitude to the special government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rio also extended the KIUG to Nagaland.

The tournament has attracted nearly around a total of 240 athletes and over 80 officials to Nagaland, thus promising ahead days of fierce competition and sportsmanship The event will be closed on Saturday, that would leave an everlasting impression on the sporting scenario of Nagaland. The 4th Khelo India University Gamesshows the emergence of Nagaland as a center of sporting excellence. It has also underscored the Nagaland's commitment to nurture the emerging sportspersons of the state and to celebrate the spirit sportsmanship at the university level.

