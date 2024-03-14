NAGALAND: Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan graced the Spiritual Values ​​Education Day celebrations at the Indian International Institute in New Delhi as the chief guest. Dr. A.S. The event, jointly organized by educational bodies including Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Vishwa Hindu Vidyapeeth, focused on inculcating spiritual and moral values ​​in education. In the inaugural address, La. Ganesan highlighted the rich cultural heritage and spiritual depth of Nagaland, stressing the state’s commitment to harmony and community.

He emphasized the urgent need for educational institutions to incorporate spiritual and moral education, emphasizing that they should be centers of holistic learning. Governor Ganesan clarified the basic principles of spiritual teaching such as communication, mindfulness and self-knowledge. He recommended incorporating practices such as meditation, contemplation and meditation into the curriculum to give students a deeper understanding of themselves and their place in the world

Furthermore, Governor Ganesan also emphasized on the importance of appreciating diversity, practicing inclusiveness and fostering unity in diversity among students. He called on teachers and teachers to include values-based subjects in their teaching and play a vital role in shaping the character and mindset of future generations.

Addition to that Governor Ganesan urged students to be beacons of knowledge to dispel ignorance and prejudice in the darkest corners of society. Save Summit Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar coincided with the 28th Anniversary Celebration of Vishwa Hindu Vidyapeeth, SAVE Summit President, Dr. Priyanjan Trivedi delivered the presidential address, while several distinguished guests also addressed the conference.

During the entire course of the event, awards and accolades were presented to academic institutions in recognition of their contribution to the study of spiritual values.

Other dignitaries in attendance included vice chancellors, governors, principals, teachers and students of schools, colleges and universities. Governor La. Ganesan who is an advocate of spiritual and moral education threw light and discussed the important factors of holistic education in developing well-rounded individuals who are able to tackle life’s challenges with clarity and poise.

