Meghalaya: Government Launches AI-Driven Education Centre to Enhance Learning in Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA: Department of Education has recently unveiled Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), an annex to the Department of Educational Research and Training (DERT) at Malki in Shillong. This project rightly aims to improve the quality of education that is delivered progressively with advanced data along with the real-time trend analytics. The Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) which is a center for data collection and comprehensive analysis using artificial intelligence to enhancing the decision making in the education sector.

With inputs from various aspects of education such as attendance, finance schedule, student-teacher collaboration, meal planning, . the site facilitates informed insights and targeted interventions. The AI-powered platform which is a need of the hour in present digital era of education perfectly designed to streamline school management, track student progress and provide personalized career advice. Additionally, it provides a dedicated area for quick call-outs to ensure seamless support for teachers and stakeholders.

At the launch ceremony, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma stressed the importance of embracing technology to better monitor and improve educational outcomes. He urged teachers to embrace the program with a spirit of learning and collaboration, stressing its potential to bring about positive changes in education.

The launch of VSK received praise from HM Shangpliang, adviser to the Ministry of Education, who praised the ministry’s commitment to use technology to improve in real-time driven with real-time data, administrators can now measure students and the skills of teachers, to improve the overall quality of education in the country.