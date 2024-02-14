Nagaland: Nagaland Grapples with Severe Power Shortage Amid Hydro and Thermal Station Woes

NAGALAND: Nagaland suffered a severe power crisis on February 13 after the state power department issued an alert on hydropower plants not working at full capacity in the NE states exacerbating the situation by lightning on top of the closure of many power plants for maintenance. Once again a severe electricity shortage has worsened and the state now relies on imports for 90% of its electricity supply.

Every year during the dry season, the Northeast is plagued by perennial power shortages, largely due to the region’s reliance on hydropower. But this year, scarcity has risen to unprecedented levels. The closure of a large the thermal power plant for maintenance has made matters worse affecting a significant reduction in available electricity As electricity supply increased over the years, the increase in demand greatly outweighed it.

From a peak demand of about 60 MW in the 1990s, Nagaland’s current peak demand has increased to 180 MW—an impressive increase of 300% . Inspite of this increase, the availability is limited to 100 MW during periods of peak demand, with power purchase costs falling steadily each year To tackle the issue the Department of Power appealed it's customers to use electricity wisely for the timely payment of monthly electricity bills. In addition to that it called for the cooperation of village councils, urging them to help remove transmission and distribution plants, which are a major source of nuisance. Furthermore, the department stressed the importance of maintaining uninterrupted power installations, saying that any disruption would result in severe disruptions in power supply.

The power department however has recently unveiled plans to launch more hydropower projects in the state along with new transmission lines to set up of sub-station. It is aimed at to increase the resilience of the electrical systems as being demonstrated. With the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations at the corner the officials have committed to enhancing power stability to ensure uninterrupted supply, stressing the importance of they work together for the benefit of the community.