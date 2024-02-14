Nagaland: Nagaland Triumphs in 40+ Men's Football at National Masters Games

NAGALAND: The Nagaland team clinched the title in the 40+ men’s football category at the 6th National Masters Games which was held in Goa, marking a milestone for athletes in the state. The final encounter saw a tight battle between Nagaland and Kerala, ending in a nail-biting 2-1 victory for the former. The victory is crucial for Nagaland and marks the first major win in the tournament despite consistent competition over the years. They opened the winning streak with energy and determination, which was evident in Nagaland’s emphatic 2-1 victory in the final over neighbors Assam.

Nagaland displayed exceptional skill and teamwork in the final at Don Bosco College of Engineering ground in Fatorda Goa. Goals were scored by Seyiekhrietuo Suohu and Vizorü Peseyie in the initial 5th and 14th minutes respectively secured the win for Nagaland, creating joy among the players and supporters Under the guidance of captain Roko Angami and Mhasimhali Matthew Yohom ​​as vice-captain and Khrisazo Liezietsu as team manager, Team Nagaland showed remarkable sportsmanship and unity throughout the tournament Captain Rocco Angami, during a telephonic welcome address, emphasized the importance of winning to raise the morale of the entire country and inspire older players to pursue their sporting passion.

Despite the competition that was held in the same group, Nagaland’s achievement is very much believed in the sporting community, especially considering the formidable Kerala team of over 600 players batting. Angami contributed to thesuccessful victory with divine planning and joint efforts, stressing the spirit of unity and determination that drove the Nagaland team to victory.

Extending his greetings for all the support and prayers, he accepted the importance of a this victory was crucial at the national level. The National Masters showcased a variety of sports that showcased various talents t from across the country. It celebrated the spirit, dedication and passion of the athletes in from several parts of India, and reaffirmed the power of sport to unite and inspire.