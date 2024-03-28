NAGALAND: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has extended gratitude and had recently honored and praised Dr. Belenso T Yimchunger who is a scientist hailing from Nagaland. He was honored for the exceptional contributions to the development of Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV).

Dr. Yimchungar and a group of dignitaries were recently felicitated by ISRO Chairman S.Somnath who had appreciated their valuable efforts. He not only acknowledged their significant contribution but also expressed keen interest in future cooperation with them, pointing a promising direction for India’s space endeavours.

Dr Yimchungar's who is a native of Kiphire district in Nagaland his journey reflects the development into innovation goes back several years with his illustrious career that is driven by a passion for scientific progress, boasts unprecedented results da boasts, including the revolutionary Pungro Power Soil, a soil converter named in 2023 and a native village. Dr. Yimchungar has been at the forefront of developing an on-premises voice-activated control system called "Tiger," signaling a relentless search for innovation.

The recent large acquisition by ISRO marked the launch of an RLV named "Pushpak" from the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) from the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Challakere near Chitradurga in Karnataka. However this winged RLV advanced hypersonic aircraft, autonomous landing, and powered cruise -technology has been carefully developed for testing that has greatly enhanced India’s space capabilities.

With the total investment amounting to more than Rs 100 crore, the RLV project thus showcases India’s technological prowess and also successfully lays the foundation for future endeavors in the space exploration progress. The ambitious goals that include the establishment of an Indian Space Agency by the year 2035, that would underscore India’s unending commitment to be at the forefront of global space research and innovation.

As India continues to push the limits of space exploration, Drs. Led by visionaries like Yimchungar, collaboration and innovation are poised to take the country to new frontiers of discovery and achievement.