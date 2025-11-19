Nagaland names Air India Express as official travel partner of Hornbill Festival

KOHIMA: To celebrate Nagaland’s famed Hornbill Festival, Air India Express will feature a Tsungkotepsu-themed livery on one of its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, officials said on Monday.

A Nagaland Tourism Department official said that the airline will showcase the spirit of Nagaland on one of its 50 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft and has announced a 15 per cent discount on flights to and from Nagaland during the 10-day Hornbill Festival from December 1 to 10.

Tsungkotepsu is the traditional warrior shawl of the Ao Naga tribe in Nagaland.

The official said that the Nagaland government has named Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, as the official travel partner for the 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival 2025, one of India’s most iconic celebrations of tribal heritage, music, food, and traditions.

The announcement underscores the airline’s commitment to create meaningful connections rooted in people, places, and stories, and celebrate India’s rich cultural tapestry through its ‘Tales of India’ initiative.

The announcement was made jointly by Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland and Chairman IDAN (Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland), along with Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, at the airline’s headquarters in Gurugram, on Monday.

The announcement was made in the presence of Nagaland government officials, including Theja Meru, Chairman, Task Force for Music and Arts, and Ababe Ezung, OSD, Transport Department, and senior leaders of the airline.

Welcoming Air India Express as the official Travel Partner, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, “Nagaland is pleased to welcome Air India Express as the Travel Partner for Nagaland Tourism and the Hornbill Festival.” He said that this collaboration marks an important step in strengthening connectivity, enhancing visitor experiences, and showcasing Nagaland to the rest of the country and the world. It is a welcome corporate partnership, and we look forward to the contributions of Air India Express towards our collective vision of nation-building. Together, we aim to create greater opportunities for tourism, cultural exchange, and economic growth in the Land of Festivals, the CM said. Speaking about the association, Aloke Singh, MD, Air India Express, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Government of Nagaland for this year’s Hornbill Festival, a vibrant celebration of culture, music, and heritage. Under our overarching ‘Tales of India’ initiative, we celebrate the diverse cultural heritage and indigenous arts of our country.” IANS)

