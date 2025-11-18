Hornbill Festival 2025 Set for Global Spotlight with UK and Air India Express Collaboration

Kohima: Nagaland has formed a significant partnership with the British Council, appointing the United Kingdom as the official country partner for the Hornbill Festival 2025. The agreement, signed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and British Council India Director Alison Barrett in New Delhi, with the British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron present, aims to widen international engagement and strengthen cultural, tourism, and educational ties between Nagaland and the UK.

The British Council will organise a series of cultural programmes during the festival, including a special performance by Scottish artist Ruairidh Maclean, known as RuMac, scheduled for 2 December. This collaboration is expected to enhance the festival’s appeal on the global stage, drawing attention to Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage.

Complementing this partnership, Air India Express has been named the event’s official travel partner. The airline has introduced a Boeing 737-8 aircraft adorned with artwork inspired by Ao Naga traditions. It will offer a 15% discount on fares for travel to and from Dimapur between 20 and 30 November. To further support the festival, Air India Express will provide dedicated assistance for artists and open a Hornbill festival counter at Dimapur Airport, improving convenience for visitors and participants.

Held annually from 1 to 10 December at Kisama, the Hornbill Festival is a premier event celebrating Nagaland’s diverse tribal culture and attracting visitors from across India and beyond. With the strengthened UK partnership and enhanced travel arrangements, organisers anticipate greater international interest and a more enriching experience for all who attend.