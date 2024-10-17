Assam: AI Technology Generated Alerts Prevent Train From Colliding With Elephants

Lumding: Artificial intelligence-based technology has prevented a train from colliding with a herd of wild elephants in the state of Assam. The incident took place on Wednesday.

An alert generated by the Artificial Intelligence-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) used by the NFR prevented a possible collusion between a train and a herd of arround 60 elephants. The incident involved Train Number 15959 Kamrup Express from Guwahati towards Lumding on Wednesday. At around 8:37 PM, the loco pilot applied emergency brakes between Habaipur and Lamsakhang stations, when the train approached km 166/8 – 167/0.

The IDS is an eco-sustainable technology that uses high-end sensors to identify real-time animal movements on or near railway tracks. It monitors a stretch of 80 km (40 km on either side of the system) and has been effective in detecting elephants, rail fractures, track trespassing, and even landslides near railway lines. Based on an alert generated by this system, the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot applied brakes, preventing a possible collusion

It must be noted that elephants coming onto railway tracks is not a very rare happening in Assam and such incidents often lead to injuries or even fatalities of elephants from time to time.