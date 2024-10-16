Nagaland: NPF Expresses Concern Over Suspension of Work on NH-137

KOHIMA: The Naga People's Front (NPF) has voiced significant concern regarding the halt of work on National Highway 137, which falls under the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, NHIDCL.

The highway is very important for the people of Manipur, particularly in the Tamenglong district, as it links Assam to Manipur.

They pointed out the statement that completion of the projects in time would be important for economic development and upgrading of regional accesses.

The NPF said the delay in NH-137 construction is due to compensation, which is still pending with the landowners whose lands are being affected.

The party urged the Manipur government to work hand in glove with the construction company and landowners to settle these compensation disputes as soon as possible. They further said that these issues need to be settled to prevent further delays so that this very important project can be completed on time.

The NPF reaffirmed its stand in full support to the people of Manipur, especially the Naga community, demanding decisive intervention by the government to ensure the resumption of work on the highway and completion of it on time.

Earlier, a landslide on the Old KMC dumping site at Nagaland has made the traffic scenario worse as bad weather conditions have effectively marred the movement of heavy vehicles plying from Dimapur to Kohima and Imphal.

Since thousands of heavy vehicles have created huge traffic blockages and closed pathways for local vehicles, thousands are still stranded at Sechu-Zubza and Khuzama.

The Dimapur Police responded to the situation and announced that from Friday evening, it will not allow any heavy vehicles to pass through the Patkai-Chathe River Bridge coming from Dimapur and Chumoukedima towards Kohima and Imphal till 96 hours.

It shall remain so till the traffic conglomeration is cleared and normalcy returns to regular flow.

Users are cautioned to plan their journey accordingly and tread on roads with utmost care.

Meanwhile, much-needed repair work is to begin on the long-neglected road overbridge (ROB) near the DDSC stadium, a good infrastructure which has been moving on for a century and more of five decades and more.