Manipur in Turmoil: Outrage Ignites After Gruesome Killing of Local Man

IMPHAL: As a response to the ruthless murder of 35-year-old Laishram Johnson and his friend, Elam Roshan being hunted on Tuesday, a sit-in protest was held at Sangakpham Bazar in Imphal.

The protesters sought justice and accountability over the violent incident that occurred on Monday night.

Laishram Johnson, the son of L Dhananjoy from Laipham Khunou, was declared dead when brought to the Khurkhul Primary Health Centre.

His kidnappers took him to a hospital and bolted amidst reports of visible injuries, leaving many further questions regarding his fate. Elam Roshan, the other person kidnapped alongside Johnson was also released by his assailants following sever battering, and is undergoing treatment in the ICU at Shija Hospital.

The protest was organized by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) Against the Brutal Killing of L. Johnson and the Torture of Elam Roshan, demanding that the government take immediate action.

"The heinous acts committed against both Johnson and Roshan are just not acceptable," said M. Bimol, convenor of the JAC, in a statement to the media.

"We can't be mute spectators when people belonging to our society are brutally murdered like this. Justice has to be delivered, and the perpetrators have to be brought to justice," said Bimol.

The JAC also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Biren stating the demands for the immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits behind the abduction and murder.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) Against the Suspicious Death of Yelam Suvashchandra Singh, 29, demanded a bandh on the Tiddim Road from 5 am to 5 pm on Wednesday for 12 hours.

The people havedeemed the Manipur government inactivesince no action has been taken as yet over the suspicious death of the youth who died during his training with the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) at APTC Dergaon, Assam.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Tuesday held at the office of the United Protection Committee in Nambol.

Naorem Ganga, co-convenor of the JAC said she is extremely frustrated with the state government. "The state government does not seem to have any idea about Suvashchandra's death, nor do they have any clue or explanation regarding his sudden death," she said.

She also claimed that despite repeated demands for transparency and accountability, there has been total silence from the authorities.