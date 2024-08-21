Nagaland: NPP Urges Swift Action to Fix Critical Pfutsero-Zhavame Road

KOHIMA: The 17th Chizami Assembly Constituency National People's Party has raised serious concern over the deteriorating condition of the Pfutsero-Zhavame road and appealed to the government for redressal of the same at the earliest.
This artery road is of vastly significant importance, running from Nagaland to Manipur, to the four major villages and towns: Tsüpfüme, Razeba, Zelome, and Zhavame. Unfortunately, the road has suffered through apathy for thousands of years, where no repair or new construction is in the line of sight at all, leading to much distress.
Holding the step-motherly attitude of the government in disapproval for years, it was in 2021 that things reached a boiling point for the affected community.
A group of youths from the Razeba area in Phek district, in awe of the concept of crowdfunding, took the initiative to repair a crucial 10-km section of road and named their project "My Road, My Future." It was a desperate bid to retain the only lifeline for over 8,000 residents.
The state of the road remains in ruins, making it practically impassable by most people. Locals are the worst hit, and the economy of the locals, particularly agriculture of great potential in Razeba, is consequently low.
For the farmers of Zhavame being called the "Vegetable Village" and Tsüpfüme as "Ground Apple Village", the bad road almost cripples them from being able to reach to the market. Thus, it inflicts much haemorrhage on the purse of every farmer.
Therefore the common sense of a citizen says the Government of the day is responsible for the bad condition of the road as its consequent impacts their livelihood.
The people of Razeba area are demanding this basic human right to a good and accessible road that faces all types of weather.
The NPP urged that the state government should immediately start up-taking actions to repair this long-pending issue before the public loses their patience. The frustrated community members demand compensatory justice and a road that fulfils their needs without any further delay.
ALSO WATCH: