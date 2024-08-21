Nagaland: NPP Urges Swift Action to Fix Critical Pfutsero-Zhavame Road

KOHIMA: The 17th Chizami Assembly Constituency National People's Party has raised serious concern over the deteriorating condition of the Pfutsero-Zhavame road and appealed to the government for redressal of the same at the earliest.

This artery road is of vastly significant importance, running from Nagaland to Manipur, to the four major villages and towns: Tsüpfüme, Razeba, Zelome, and Zhavame. Unfortunately, the road has suffered through apathy for thousands of years, where no repair or new construction is in the line of sight at all, leading to much distress.

Holding the step-motherly attitude of the government in disapproval for years, it was in 2021 that things reached a boiling point for the affected community.