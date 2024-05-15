Nagaland: NSCN-IM Prohibits Nightclubs in Dimapur

DIMAPUR: The NSCN-IM in Nagaland has ordered the immediate closure of all nightclubs, pubs, and discos in Dimapur. This decision was made in response to several complaints from the public and concerns raised by civil society organizations.

The NSCN-IM, which controls a part of Dimapur, is focusing on shutting down late-night activities and what they claim are "immoral activities" associated with these venues.

In a statement, Solomon Sumi, Secretary of the NSCN-IM in the Union Territory, mentioned reports of underage girls being seen late at night in suspicious situations. He also referred to allegations of immoral activities involving married men and non-local businessmen exchanging money.