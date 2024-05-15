Nagaland: NSCN-IM Prohibits Nightclubs in Dimapur

DIMAPUR: The NSCN-IM in Nagaland has ordered the immediate closure of all nightclubs, pubs, and discos in Dimapur. This decision was made in response to several complaints from the public and concerns raised by civil society organizations.
The NSCN-IM, which controls a part of Dimapur, is focusing on shutting down late-night activities and what they claim are "immoral activities" associated with these venues.
In a statement, Solomon Sumi, Secretary of the NSCN-IM in the Union Territory, mentioned reports of underage girls being seen late at night in suspicious situations. He also referred to allegations of immoral activities involving married men and non-local businessmen exchanging money.
The NSCN-IM pointed out that there are increasing complaints about these venues remaining open until the early hours of the morning.
They emphasized the need to take these concerns seriously in order to reduce such activities. The ban includes more than just nightclubs.
The NSCN-IM in the Union Territory issued a stern warning against drug trafficking and the distribution of illegal substances within its area. Sumi expressed worry about the increasing drug use among youth, which he attributed to the easy access to drugs.
Meanwhile, in a significant step, the government of Nagaland has decided to constitute a Political Affairs Committee (PAC), to find an inclusive solution to the decades-long Naga political issue, an official said on Monday.
A state government official said that Nagaland Parliamentary Affairs Minister K.G. Kenye stated that the PAC would play the role of an active ‘facilitator’ to find a comprehensive solution to the long awaited Naga political issue.
The official said that the decision to constitute the PAC was taken in a high-level political meeting chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on May 9.
