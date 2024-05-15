Assam: Amritpal Singh's Nomination Accepted for Lok Sabha Election Candidacy

GUWAHATI: Amritpal Singh, the leader of Waris Punjab, who is currently in jail, had his nomination to run in the current Lok Sabha elections accepted on Wednesday, as reported by ANI.

Amritpal Singh, currently in Dibrugarh jail in Assam, had previously submitted his nomination to run for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Tarn Taran district, Punjab. Voting in Punjab is set for June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In April, there were reports, as per The Indian Express citing his legal counsel that Amritpal Singh, a jailed pro-Khalistani leader, would be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections.