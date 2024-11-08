Arunachal: Police Constable Arrested For Molesting Woman In Itanagar

ITANAGAR: Law enforcement authorities arrested a police constable in Arunachal Pradesh over charges of molesting a 19-year-old girl near the Itanagar police station.

The arrest followed a viral social media post that accused a policeman of molesting the woman on the night of November 6.

Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the police took immediate action after the post garnered attention, tracing the victim and her family.

Though initially hesitant to file a formal complaint, the victim and her parents agreed to proceed after counseling by the police.