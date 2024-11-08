Arunachal: Police Constable Arrested For Molesting Woman In Itanagar

ITANAGAR: Law enforcement authorities arrested a police constable in Arunachal Pradesh over charges of molesting a 19-year-old girl near the Itanagar police station.
The arrest followed a viral social media post that accused a policeman of molesting the woman on the night of November 6.
Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the police took immediate action after the post garnered attention, tracing the victim and her family.
Though initially hesitant to file a formal complaint, the victim and her parents agreed to proceed after counseling by the police.
According to the victim’s statement, she had visited the police station late at night to charge her mobile phone. The duty officer offered her a ride home, but she declined. The accused followed the woman from the station to a dimly lit area, where the molestation took place.
The victim revealed about this horrific experience to a friend who later posted it on social media, prompting police intervention.
The victim's statement led to the registration of a case, and a detailed investigation is underway, as stated by the top cop.
Noting that individuals are hesitant to visit police stations, Singh urged them to contact the police through social media or the emergency helpline (112) to report any crimes.