Nagaland: NSCN-K, led by Ang Mai, considers peace talks with India and Myanmar

KOHIMA: In a significant development, the Ang Mai-led National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Khaplang (NSCN-K) has said that it will start official peace talks with India and Myanmar.
The group said they made this decision because they want peace, growth, and progress, not because they are weak.
A statement signed by Ang Mai-led NSCN-K chairman Ang Mai vice chairman Nyeiton Konyak, and general secretary Kughalu Mulatonu stated that in order to ensure peace, prosperity, and development in all Naga inhabited areas, formal peace talks with India and Myanmar would be initiated.
The statement mentioned that the political discussion with India will specifically concentrate on matters of sovereignty or agreements that go beyond what is outlined in the Indian constitution.
The statement added, “In case of a temporary arrangement, it will be above the Framework and Agreed Position.”
The Ang Mai-led KSCN-K also made it clear that they are not aligned with any NGOs, civil society groups, political parties, or government bodies. They see themselves only as the protector of Naga society.
“Nagas cannot serve both God and Mammon nor nationalism and factionalism. With a change of century and generations, change in leaderships, Nagas must only serve Naga nationalism and no other,” the statement mentioned.
The Ang Mai-led NSCN-K emphasized its basis in Naga nationalism for sovereignty, which is founded on the principles of self-reliance, socialism, and the idea of “Nagaland for Christ”.
This foundation was established after the Shillong Accord of November 11, 1975, which the group sees as the Naga National Council (NNC) surrendering to India.
The group restated its dedication to the Khaplang Plan of 1997, which promotes peace and unity among the Nagas under the belief of “Forgive and Forget,” all within the framework of “Nagaland for Christ”.
