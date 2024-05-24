Nagaland: NSCN-K, led by Ang Mai, considers peace talks with India and Myanmar

KOHIMA: In a significant development, the Ang Mai-led National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Khaplang (NSCN-K) has said that it will start official peace talks with India and Myanmar.

The group said they made this decision because they want peace, growth, and progress, not because they are weak.

A statement signed by Ang Mai-led NSCN-K chairman Ang Mai vice chairman Nyeiton Konyak, and general secretary Kughalu Mulatonu stated that in order to ensure peace, prosperity, and development in all Naga inhabited areas, formal peace talks with India and Myanmar would be initiated.