Meghalaya: FIR against HYC lodged by East Khasi Hills district administration

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district administration has filed an FIR against the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) for dismantling the illegal structures in Lum Survey on Thursday morning. Deputy Commissioner, S.C. Sadhu said that the district administration received information about the eviction at around 11 am.

"We were not informed and we were not part of this process," Sadhu told reporters in the evening. The Deputy Commissioner said that nobody is allowed to take law into their own hands. He reminded that two weeks backs there was a joint inspection even as he added that the District Administration is in touch with the Defence Estate office in Guwahati wherein they are taking legal opinion on what course of action the latter will take on the settlers at Lum Survey.

Sadhu also informed that there is a court hearing on this issue on May 28 following the same.

