Nagaland: NSF Calls for Immediate Termination of Professor Over Alleged Misconduct

KOHIMA: The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) urged for the immediate termination of Professor Sarat Chandra Yenisetti from the Department of Zoology, Nagaland University, over allegations of verbal and physical misconduct.

In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor of Nagaland University, the NSF expressed serious concern over the incident and the professor's alleged history of unprofessional behavior.

According to the NSF, during official hours on November 25, Professor Yenisetti reportedly verbally abused a group of postgraduate students and physically assaulted a female assistant professor.

The NSF stated that these actions constitute a severe violation of ethical and professional standards compromising the security and safety of the university's community.