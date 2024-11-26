Nagaland: NSF Calls for Immediate Termination of Professor Over Alleged Misconduct

KOHIMA: The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) urged for the immediate termination of Professor Sarat Chandra Yenisetti from the Department of Zoology, Nagaland University, over allegations of verbal and physical misconduct.
In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor of Nagaland University, the NSF expressed serious concern over the incident and the professor's alleged history of unprofessional behavior.
According to the NSF, during official hours on November 25, Professor Yenisetti reportedly verbally abused a group of postgraduate students and physically assaulted a female assistant professor.
The NSF stated that these actions constitute a severe violation of ethical and professional standards compromising the security and safety of the university's community.
The NSF further alleged that the incident was not a rare case, referring to a history of intimidation verbal abuse, and a hostile environment fostered by the professor. Such incidents have damaged the university’s reputation and emphasized its commitment to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment.
The Federation has demanded decisive action within three days, warning that failure to comply will compel the organization to take further measures.
The NSF asked the administration to implement strict policies to prevent similar incidents in the future, highlighting the need for a secure and respectful campus atmosphere.