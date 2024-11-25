Nagaland's Rising Star Andrea Kevichusa Collaborates With K-Pop Sensation New Jeans For Coca-Cola Ad

SEOUL: In a remarkable collaboration that connects Indian and Korean entertainment, Nagaland-born actress Andrea Kevichusa has partnered with the global K-Pop phenomenon New Jeans for a new Coca-Cola commercial.

Andrea Kevichusa, a 23-year-old Filmfare Award winner, who gained recognition with her outstanding performance in the movie “Anek” in 2022, took to Instagram to share her joy about the dreamlike experience of collaborating with the well-known K-Pop quintuplet.

Filmed in Seoul, the minimalist commercial showcases Kevichusa studying at her desk surrounded by New Jeans memorabilia. In an unexpected twist, the group’s posters come to life, interacting with her as they reach the Coca-Cola bottles.