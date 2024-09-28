Nagaland: NSF Criticizes the Continued Enforcement of AFSPA

KOHIMA: The Naga Students' Federation vehemently opposes the recent decision to extend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in eight districts of the state that the Ministry of Home Affairs announced recently.

This MHA notification declares that AFSPA shall extend its operations for another six months in the districts of Dimapur, Niuland, Chümoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren, in certain areas under the jurisdiction of the 21 police stations of five other districts.

The NSF strongly condemned this decision taken by the central government stating it was ignoring the long pending demand by the Naga people to rescind this harsh law.

Almost seven decades of exploitation of AFSPA as a weapon of oppression against the people owing to the absolute powers vested in it"-said NSF President Medovi Rhi and General Secretary Chumben Khuvung, in a joint statement released earlier.

"This unambiguously undermines the basic human rights, instills fear, and acts like a green signal to the security forces to exercise their powers without accountability in the land of Naga," they argued.

Despite a relative peace and progress noted in Naga political discussions, the Naga group declared that an extension of AFSPA clearly shows that the Indian government is unwilling to acknowledge the rights and aspirations of the Naga people.

They commented that arbitrary application of AFSPA weakens the struggle for self-determination and in practice, undermines the trust-building process with the Government of India. They strongly rejected the idea that Nagaland remains a "disturbed area" that warrants such a repressive law.

They expressed anguish that this renewal was without any meaningful consultation with Naga civil society or its representatives.

They expressed severe doubts about the actual sincerity of the central government towards an authentic peace and reconciliation with the Naga people.

Reiterating their call for immediate scrapping of AFSPA in the Naga homeland, the NSF leaders stated that the continued implementation of such a draconian law would only drive the people further away from the Indian state and counter the prospect of a peaceful and lasting solution to the Naga political issue.

They stated that they will not remain silent before injustice and added that the student body would double up efforts for democratic protest actions and that the voice of the Naga people would be heard loud and clear.