Red Alert for Sikkim: Heavy Rainfall & Snowfall Expected, Public Advised to Avoid Travel

GANGTOK: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the entire Sikkim. This is done due to heavy rain and snowfall expected to take place in several districts of Sikkim.

The areas under red alert are Mangan, Gyalshing, Pakyong, Soreng, Namchi, and the capital Gangtok. As per the latest weather update from the Meteorological Centre in Gangtok, the district is likely to experience intense rains here. In the higher reaches, snow would occur within the next few hours.

As of 12:02 AM IST, the advisory remains in place for the next three hours when people are asked to remain vigilant. Authorities have cautioned against traveling as much as possible and especially in areas prone to landslide and mudslides.

Continuous heavy rain has established more chances of instability in the ground, which makes these places particularly hazardous. Travelers and locals alike are cautioned to avoid staying close to riverbanks or in low grounds, where they are likely to be flooded.

Emergency services are already on standby; with the public, all urged to be prepared and follow the local authorities' updates for instructions and safety.

Issuing an alert on serious and critical disruptions particularly on the roads leading to hilly areas where landslides and blockades are very probable. The disaster management agencies in vulnerable areas have been asked to be at red alert because the perpetual rain and snowfall may trigger hazardous conditions.

The disaster management agencies of Sikkim stand put on a red alert and ready to respond swiftly as the situation worsens.

Authorities asked that citizens follow all protocols related to safety, avoid all nonessential travel, and pay attention to any updates about the local weather forecast and official statements.