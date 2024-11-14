Nagaland: NSF Urges State Government To Establish ILP Commission

KOHIMA: Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has proposed the immediate establishment of a separate and independent Inner Line Permit (ILP) Commission focused on implementing a comprehensive and robust system to supervise and manage entries into Nagaland.

NSF president Medovi Rhi and General Secretary Chumben Khuvung wrote to the chief secretary that this kind of commission should be in charge of reviewing, improving, and strictly enforcing ILP protocols with all the necessary modalities in place.

They also suggested that the process of setting up this commission should be finished within six months, with close consultation with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a collaborative and long-lasting approach.