Nagaland: NSF Urges State Government To Establish ILP Commission

KOHIMA: Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has proposed the immediate establishment of a separate and independent Inner Line Permit (ILP) Commission focused on implementing a comprehensive and robust system to supervise and manage entries into Nagaland.
NSF president Medovi Rhi and General Secretary Chumben Khuvung wrote to the chief secretary that this kind of commission should be in charge of reviewing, improving, and strictly enforcing ILP protocols with all the necessary modalities in place.
They also suggested that the process of setting up this commission should be finished within six months, with close consultation with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a collaborative and long-lasting approach.
They expressed confidence that the proposed commission would enforce ILP regulations precisely by ensuring strict compliance with ILP protocols in every district, with regular enforcement to prevent unauthorized entry.
The importance of establishing an independent ILP Commission cannot be overstated, as it is essential for safeguarding the identity, security, and integrity of the country.
The NSF leaders said they looked forward to the chief secretary’s prompt and favorable consideration of their representation.
ALSO READ: Nagaland: ENPO and ENNWF Reaffirm 2007 Peace Zone Resolution, Urge Unity and Non-Violence
ALSO WATCH: