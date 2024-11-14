Nagaland: ENPO and ENNWF Reaffirm 2007 Peace Zone Resolution, Urge Unity and Non-Violence

KOHIMA: The Eastern Naga People's Organisation (ENPO) and the Eastern Naga National Workers' Forum (ENNWF) reiterated on Sunday the resolutions at the Tuensang Summit on December 18, 2007, declaring the entire eastern jurisdiction a peace zone.

The decision was taken at a joint consultative and coordination meeting of the two organizations at CKS Hall, Tuensang, on Wednesday. Reiterating the resolution adopted at the CEC meeting on 12 November 2024, both groups again reiterated the Tuensang Summit's appeal to the eastern region to go bloodshed, threat, intimidation, and violence-free together. The ENPO also announced that it will withdraw public cooperation from any group that does not abide by the resolution.

This agreement extended the appeal to all citizens, which led Naga political groups to respect this resolution in moving towards peace. The meeting called upon all the NPGs to abide by the ground rules set in a ceasefire and concentrate on negotiating the cause of the Naga peacefully.

The ENPO asserted it would not hesitate to act as a mediator in the peace talks between the NPGs and the central government if approached for this purpose while declaring it would continue its efforts to bring all NPGs together to reach a lasting solution to the Naga political issue.

Highlighting its earlier demand for unity, the meeting appealed to all NPGs to come under one umbrella for an inclusive, honorable, and acceptable solution. The ENPO also dissuaded the new factions from emerging within NPGs.

In an effort to avoid interference among the NPGs, the assembly decided that it would discourage the regional or tribal courts from trying civilian cases. The assembly requested all tribes not to permit any filing of cases in the NPG courts within their jurisdictions; it warned that violators will be penalized according to the tribal law.

It further discussed the growing anti-social elements among the NPGs. In this regard, it was requested that the NPGs for stringent action against drug dealers and users present in their organization and removal them from active service. The tribes were asked to take stringent measures to back up the NPGs in implementing the decisions.