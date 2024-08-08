Tripura Panchayat Elections: Over 30% Voter Turnout by Noon

AGARTALA: The Panchayat elections in Tripura started at 7 AM today. By noon, over 30% of voters had cast their ballots. The state has 6,909 seats across Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zila Parishads.

The ruling BJP has won 4,805 seats uncontested. Tripura's panchayat system has 6,370 Gram Panchayat seats, 423 Panchayat Samiti seats, and 116 Zila Parishad seats.

There are 12,94,153 registered voters in Tripura: 6,58,445 males, 6,35,597 females, and 11 others. Voting is happening at 2,650 polling stations.