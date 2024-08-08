Tripura Panchayat Elections: Over 30% Voter Turnout by Noon

AGARTALA: The Panchayat elections in Tripura started at 7 AM today. By noon, over 30% of voters had cast their ballots. The state has 6,909 seats across Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zila Parishads.
The ruling BJP has won 4,805 seats uncontested. Tripura's panchayat system has 6,370 Gram Panchayat seats, 423 Panchayat Samiti seats, and 116 Zila Parishad seats.
There are 12,94,153 registered voters in Tripura: 6,58,445 males, 6,35,597 females, and 11 others. Voting is happening at 2,650 polling stations.
The official reported that elections are underway for 2,102 seats and that voting began at 7 AM. By 10 AM, a 24.97% voter turnout had been recorded, with further data still being compiled.
The official mentioned that the administration had implemented stringent security measures to ensure a peaceful voting process.
He added that all personnel had been instructed to contact him immediately if any issues arose. Over 10,000 state security forces, including Tripura State Rifles and 30 companies of the Central Armed Police Force, had been deployed to maintain order during the panchayat polls.
Amidst opposition parties’ allegations of pre-poll violence, intimidation, and attacks, the ruling BJP candidates have emerged victorious without any contest in over 4,551 (71.44 per cent) of the 6,370-gram panchayat seats, while 235 (55.55 per cent) of the 423 Panchayat samiti seats and 20 (17 per cent) of the 116 Zilla Parishad seats won by the BJP nominees unopposed.
According to the SEC officials, elections would be held on Thursday in 1,819 seats of the 606 Gram Panchayats, 188 seats in 35 Panchayat Samitis and in 96 seats in eight Zilla Parishads. There are 6,370 seats in 606 Gram Panchayats, 423 seats in 35 Panchayat Samitis, and 116 seats in eight Zilla Parishads, with 33 percent reservation for women. The votes of the three-tier Panchayats will be counted on August 12.
