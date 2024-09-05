Nagaland Peace Boost: Centre and NSCN-(K) Niki Renew Ceasefire for a Year

KOHIMA: The New Delhi high-level meeting between the Government of India representatives and the NSCN-(K) Niki faction was held on Wednesday. The two parties inked a landmark agreement on extending the ceasefire arrangement.

The extension shall become effective for another year, commencing from September 8, 2024, onwards. This is a further development of peace initiatives by the Government of India and the NSCN- (K) Niki faction in order to retain stability and resolve other long-standing issues in the region.

This led to a joint agreement on the extension of their ceasefire agreement signed by both parties on September 4, 2024. The signing of this important document was made at New Delhi with the key officials from the Indian government and the NSCN-(K) Niki faction.

The Indian government was represented by Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary of the MHA. On behalf of the NSCN-(K) Niki faction, the signing was led by Abel Zingrü Thuer, supervisor of the Ceasefire Supervision Board (CFSB) and Amenka Achumi, the faction's secretary.

The truce extension agreement will come into effect on September 8, 2024, and is intended to last for another year. This will mean the continuation of commitment by both sides for peace and the furtherance of their dialogue in finding solutions to regional issues. The signing of the extension underpins consolidated efforts for stability and progress of the peace process.

Issuing the order extending the ceasefire, which will be in force for another year with effect from September 8, 2024, the government has listed the Ceasefire Ground Rules inked between the government of India and the NSCN-(K) Niki faction. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, these ground rules spell out the terms and conditions under which the truce shall be maintained.

These CFGR provide a framework for both parties to adhere to the agreed terms and a systematic way in which this ceasefire is managed. However, the Ministry has also made it known that such rules are not unyielding and may be reviewed from time to time and changed where there is a need for change.