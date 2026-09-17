Nagaland plans live entertainment economy framework to boost jobs, tourism

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government is working on a Live Entertainment Economy framework aimed at making the sector a potential driver of economic growth, employment generation and tourism promotion in the state, an official said.

A meeting to discuss the development of the framework was held at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Information and Public Relations Secretary, Orenthung Lotha.

Lotha highlighted the growing importance of the live entertainment sector and said it should not be viewed merely as an avenue for cultural expression and recreation but as a viable economic sector capable of generating revenue, creating employment and entrepreneurship and stimulating allied industries.

He stressed the need to monetise events in the state and develop mechanisms through which large-scale events could generate sustainable economic returns for local stakeholders as well as contribute to the state's economy.

The Secretary said Nagaland has considerable strengths in its rich cultural heritage, musical talent, creative community and enthusiastic youth, which could provide a strong foundation for developing a robust live entertainment ecosystem.

He also emphasised the importance of inter-departmental coordination and collaboration, saying that hosting major national and international events would require the collective efforts of various government departments and other stakeholders.

Information and Public Relations Director Dzuvinuo Theunuo expressed appreciation for the involvement of LiveNow in developing the framework for the state.

LiveNow Director Atsunglir Jamir made a presentation outlining the initial study, research findings and observations on the existing landscape and potential of the live entertainment sector in Nagaland.

Jamir highlighted the potential of the sector to emerge as an important contributor to the state's economy, particularly through skill development, employment generation, entrepreneurship and tourism promotion.

He said a vibrant live entertainment ecosystem could create new opportunities for local artists, performers, event professionals, technicians, production crews and other associated service providers, thereby generating employment and livelihood opportunities for the youth.

Jamir also stressed the need to strengthen and upgrade existing infrastructure and facilities in Nagaland to enable the state to host events of national and international standards.

Improved infrastructure, he said, would enhance Nagaland's capacity to attract major events and help position the state as a destination for entertainment, cultural and experiential tourism.

The LiveNow team identified several short-term objectives, including positioning Nagaland as an entertainment hub in the Northeast, attracting major national and international events and developing "Nagaland Live" as a distinctive brand representing the state's live entertainment ecosystem. (IANS)

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