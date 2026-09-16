NCC Cadets Begin 12-Day Medical Training Camp at Army General Hospital in Nagaland

Kohima: Military Hospital Attachment Camp for National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets commenced at the Army General Hospital, Zakhama, Kohima district, Nagaland on September 14. The 12-day training is scheduled to culminate on September 25.

The programme is held periodically, as per the training curriculum of the NCC, to enhance their awareness and practical skills in first aid, basic healthcare, emergency medical response and preventive medicine.

According to a press release, 30 cadets, comprising 15 Senior Division (SD) boys and 15 Senior Wing (SW) girls of the NCC Group Kohima, are participating in the training activity.

The camp was inaugurated by the Commanding Officer of the General Hospital. In his inaugural address, he welcomed the cadets and emphasised the importance of military discipline, civic responsibility and basic medical preparedness in disaster management as well as in day-to-day community life. The inaugural session was followed by a comprehensive orientation of the hospital and a baseline pre-training assessment to assess the cadets' existing knowledge and awareness.

During the attachment, the cadets will undergo structured, expert-led instructional sessions conducted by specialist medical officers and professionals. The curriculum covers a broad range of subjects.

Emergency Medicine and Triage, Basic Life Support (BLS), Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), management of foreign-body airway obstruction (choking), shock management and dehydration. Trauma and Field Care, Fracture stabilisation, application of splints, haemorrhage control, management of animal bites and casualty evacuation procedures.

Preventive and Public Health, Vector-borne diseases, adolescent health, prevention and management of lifestyle disorders, basic anatomy and biomedical waste management.

The programme places particular emphasis on practical learning and hands-on exposure. Cadets will participate in workstation-based drills using medical mannequins, along with practical training in vital-sign monitoring, injection safety, bandaging and other basic medical procedures, the release said. (ANI)

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