NAGALAND: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government’s firm commitment to bringing an peace talks with Naga groups as soon as possible. The Chief Minister lauded the progress made in restoring peace and stability in Manipur and stressed on shared responsibility in addressing pressing issues.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about and hailed the transformed journey of India's Northeast under the BJP regime, describing its development as a "place of dereliction" to a "place of abundance" He highlighted the 11 peace accords signed in the last decade and highlighting the successful integration of more than 9,500 rebels into mainstream society since 2014.



The Prime Minister referred to the policy shift from isolationism to integration, in which the Government of India agencies in the North East have made a capital investment of Rs 5 lakh crore. He emphasized that the North East is now much closer to Delhi and the country, meaning more visits totaling about 70 over the years



Addressing the situation in Manipur, PM Modi lauded Manipur and the central government for the significant improvement in the situation in the state and assured logistical and administrative support to resolve the conflict.



PM Modi has reduced cases of insurgency, deaths of security forces and civilian casualties in the northeast since 2014, and withdrawn the Army Special Powers Act from most parts of the region due to improved security situation



On concerns over Chinese claims in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi reaffirmed the region’s special status within India and focused the government on proper development projects for growth. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully took into account and spoke on the prevailing issue of entry of people from Myanmar into Mizoram and urged Mizoram government to collect biometric data from illegal migrants to enhance border control through official measures follow the description of the solution.



PM Modi expressed hope of bringing in policy reforms in response to the changing realities on the ground, aimed at bringing peace and stability to Myanmar and the safe return of displaced people to their homeland.