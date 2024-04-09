Mizoram Election: Kolasib District Threatens LS Poll Boycott Over NH Widening

AIZAWL: More than 1,700 landowners and their families living alone on National highway-306 and NH-6 from Vairengte in Kolasib district to Sairang in the Aizawl district have threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if the government doesn’t meet their demands by a certain deadline.

The landowners are asking the state forest department to approve the construction company’s request to widen the national highway between Vairengte and Sairang to four lanes.

They also asked the state government to fulfill their demands by April 15. If the government doesn’t meet their demands by then, the landowners and their families won’t vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19.