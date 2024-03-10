Tripura: 70 CAPF Companies Deployed for Lok Sabha Election Area Dominance

AGARTALA: About 70 groups of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), with over 8000 members arrived in Tripura ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

The Tripura Police and Tripura Government have actively requested the Central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the deployment of CAPF before the dates for the assembly elections are announced.

The deployment took place in two phases. The initial phase began on March 1 with around 50 companies arriving. The second phase followed on March 7, deploying the remaining 20 companies.

Authorities assigned the personnel their tasks and deployed them to various areas. They have started area domination to maintain the law and order situation.