Tripura: 70 CAPF Companies Deployed for Lok Sabha Election Area Dominance

AGARTALA: About 70 groups of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), with over 8000 members arrived in Tripura ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.
The Tripura Police and Tripura Government have actively requested the Central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the deployment of CAPF before the dates for the assembly elections are announced.
The deployment took place in two phases. The initial phase began on March 1 with around 50 companies arriving. The second phase followed on March 7, deploying the remaining 20 companies.
Authorities assigned the personnel their tasks and deployed them to various areas. They have started area domination to maintain the law and order situation.
Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, announced plans for international flights to start at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala. He announced this during the grand reveal of a bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. The statue stands an impressive 5 meters tall at the airport.
Dr. Saha shared stories about how the airport changed over time. It began as Singerbil Airport, but now it's the MBB Airport. He stressed that the Manikya dynasty were all-stars in Tripura's change, the airport being one of their achievements.
Around Rs 35 lakh was invested in crafting and erecting the towering bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram. It represents Tripura’s rich past. CM Saha thanked everyone for the complete makeover the airport had undergone. In the 1970s, he said, they wouldn't have dreamed something like this. Locals are proud of it, and visitors love its pleasing look. Saha gave a nod to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised his dedication to making Tripura a better place, especially with things like the Act East Policy.
The Act East Policy works wonders for the growth of the North Eastern states. It's done a lot for our region's communication system. The fact of the matter is, we can now see around 32 flights launch daily from Agartala airport. They cater to about four thousand passengers. We didn't even think this level of connection could happen, CM Saha expressed.
