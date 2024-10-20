Nagaland Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Syndicate; 8 Arrested in Major Bust

KOHIMA: Dimapur Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state gang involved in drugging and stealing vehicles, arresting eight people from Assam, Manipur, and West Bengal. During the operation, two stolen vehicles were also recovered.

According to a press release from the Commissioner of Police in Dimapur, the investigation began with a routine report of a missing person filed at the East Police Station.

This investigation revealed a well-organized criminal network operating across Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, and West Bengal.

The gang operated by pretending to be customers looking to hire inter-state commercial vehicles. They would befriend the drivers and then drug them by offering laced food. Once the drivers were unconscious, the gang would steal the vehicles.

Police identified the mastermind as Shymalendu Roy from West Bengal, who coordinated the crimes through his network. Using digital evidence and technical surveillance, they arrested two gang members from Manipur, four from Assam, and two from Dimapur. The investigation was led by ASI Ikato Sema with oversight from ACP East, Imkongsangba Jamir.

In light of this, commercial vehicle drivers and owners are advised to remain alert and report any suspicious activities or missing vehicles to the police right away.