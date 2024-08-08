Meghalaya: Centre Unveils Rs 2000 Cr Investment for Phase 2 Integrated Transport Project

SHILLONG: The Centre has approved Rs 2000 crore for Phase 2 of the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project, which will be carried out with the World Bank.
Taking to X, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma wrote, “Grateful to Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for sanctioning 2000 cr for taking up the MiTP ( phase 2) project with the World Bank. We will now take up all important roads and continue the good work of the MITP Phase 1.”
In July, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government canceled the first phase of the smart city road project because it wasn't feasible. The Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, announced this on July 12.
Instead of smart roads, the government is now making a new plan with state funds to improve key city roads. This decision came after the Deputy Chief Minister and the PWD (Roads) department met and realized the original project was too difficult to carry out.
The smart road project, which had 17 unfinished roads across the state, was only 3-4% complete before it was stopped. One of these unfinished roads was in the Lachaumiere area.
Meanwhile, Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma announced that the state government is working to open Shillong Engineering College, the first of its kind in the state, as soon as possible. After inspecting the facility, Sangma confirmed that the college building is now complete.
The college isn’t operational yet because the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has made some observations.
The Meghalaya education minister said the state government plans to start some courses at Shillong Engineering College by the next academic session. The college will initially offer programs in civil engineering, mining, mechanical, electrical, and computer sciences.
Sangma added that this would be the first engineering college in the state. He mentioned that the government was committed to recruiting the necessary faculty and staff promptly to ensure the college could start operating as soon as possible, in compliance with AICTE requirements.
