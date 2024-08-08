Meghalaya: Centre Unveils Rs 2000 Cr Investment for Phase 2 Integrated Transport Project

SHILLONG: The Centre has approved Rs 2000 crore for Phase 2 of the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project, which will be carried out with the World Bank.

Taking to X, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma wrote, “Grateful to Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for sanctioning 2000 cr for taking up the MiTP ( phase 2) project with the World Bank. We will now take up all important roads and continue the good work of the MITP Phase 1.”

In July, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government canceled the first phase of the smart city road project because it wasn't feasible. The Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, announced this on July 12.