Nagaland Police Intercepts Renault Duster Loaded with 200 Kg Cannabis; 3 Held

KOHIMA: In a latest crackdown against drugs, Nagaland Narcotic cell personnel on September 1 seized 200 kg of suspected cannabis during a routine frisking and checking near Viswema Y-Junction of Kohima-Pfutsero-Imphal, police said. A vehicle, presumably headed towards Imphal, was found loaded with the contraband substance.

"On September 1, at around 9 pm, Nagaland Police personnel of Narcotic Cell police station Mobile unit, performing routine frisking and checking of suspected vehicles at NH-2, intercepted a Dimapur-bound Renault Duster bearing registration number HR51AU/5006 near Viswema Y-Junction of Kohima-Pfutsero-Imphal, which was coming from Imphal, Manipur," a senior Nagaland police official said in a statement.

Thorough search of the vehicle resulted in recovery of two hundred kilos of suspected Ganja which were found wrapped in black polythene, added the official.

Three occupants of duster, Amon Raingam (52), Ng. Masotmi (42), and Holichan Shinglai (53), were arrested and the illegal contraband along with the vehicle duly seized.

Police said that a case (Narcotic Cell Police Station Case No.10/2022 U/S 20 (b) (ii) (c)/60 NDPS Act) has been registered for further investigation.

This comes days after the Assam police seized a total of 4,728kg ganja hidden under rubber bundles in a truck near the Assam-Tripura border.

As per the Superintendent of police of Karimganj district Padmanabh Baruah, the market value of the seized ganja is around Rs 15 crore. Acting on a tip-off, police launched a drive at Churaibari (Assam-Tripura border) Naka checkpoint on National Highway (NH) 8 on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the efforts of the Karimganj police for seizing one of the largest drug quantities.

