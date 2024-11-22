Nagaland Leaders Meet Amit Shah To Discuss Key Political And Developmental Issues

After the meeting, Nagaland Cabinet Minister Temjen Imna Along tweeted, “Grateful to have been a part of a pivotal moment in Nagaland’s journey, as Hon’ble CM Shri Neiphiu Rio Ji called on Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @ AmitShah ji. Alongside esteemed leaders Shri Yanthungo Patton Ji, Shri TR Zeliang Ji, and other dignitaries, we engaged in a meaningful dialogue on critical issues—from the Naga political process to vital development processes to vital development projects.”

The timing of this meeting was crucial, as it comes after the Nagaland Cabinet's decision on November 16 to urge the Central government to expedite the resolution of the decades-old Naga issue. It also follows the NSCN-IM's statement made on November 7.

In terms of the demand of Frontier Nagaland Territory, the meeting between Nagaland leaders and Union Home Minister was significant. The state government has already conveyed its remarks to the Union Home Minister about the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS-III).

Border-related concerns, particularly with Assam, were also discussed in the meeting, as were some important infrastructure projects concerned with accelerating development in Nagaland.

The meeting outcome was seen as a step towards the political aspirations and development of the state, aiming for a brighter and more united future.