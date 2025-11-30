Nagaland Police unveil security and traffic plan for Hornbill Festival 2025

KOHIMA: Nagaland Police have put in place an extensive security and traffic management plan ahead of the 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival, which is set to begin on December 1 at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, around 12 kilometres from Kohima.

Addressing the media on Saturday, ADGP (Administration) Ranchamo Kikon said a three-tier security system had been finalized for the event and expressed confidence that the celebrations would remain incident-free, as in previous years. He noted that traffic management continued to be a major public concern, although the department had seen marked improvement in recent editions of the festival.

Additional SP (Traffic) Pidoto Khatso outlined the detailed traffic arrangements and pass categories. Vehicles were divided into seven groups, each with designated entry points and parking areas. Z-category vehicles allocated for VVIPs were instructed to use Gate 2 and park near the Main Arena and the World War Museum. Vehicles in the X and Y categories, along with PWD vehicles, were assigned the main parking area near Gate 2. Organizers and performers were asked to enter through Gate 1, while vendors were permitted entry through JCC College and Legislature Park at scheduled times.

Heavy vehicles were barred from the festival route between 7 am and 10 pm. Parking was prohibited along the stretch from the Old Phesama Check Gate to Kisama Heritage Village, with violators facing towing charges. A timed shuttle service was arranged from Kigwama Ground, while NST planned to operate paid shuttle services from PHQ and ISBT to the venue. Police also stated that no armed personnel would be visible inside the main arena except designated close protection officers carrying concealed small arms. (Agencies)

