Orang launches traffic management system at busy National Highway-15 Junction

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A longstanding public demand was fulfilled in Orang on Friday with the formal introduction of traffic police services in the busy township situated along National Highway 15 near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. Residents have expressed strong satisfaction, terming the move a timely response to years of traffic congestion and frequent road mishaps.

Orang, under the 47 Mazbat legislative assembly constituency and BTC's Paneri Cherfung area, has witnessed growing vehicular pressure in recent years. The new traffic system, implemented from November 14, is being led by Traffic In-Charge Tapan Pal with constables Jitmoy Rabha and Raju Sen. The order to commence operations was issued on November 11.

Orang police station, upgraded to a full-fledged police station on August 7, 2008, had long lacked a dedicated traffic wing. The deployment of three traffic personnel at Orang Chariali, an accident-prone junction, comes as part of the Assam Home Department's renewed focus on strengthening rural policing. The initiative gained momentum soon after the new Superintendent of Police of Udalguri district assumed office on November 1.

Civil society organizations, including the Udalguri District Conscious Citizens' Forum, Orang Regional Citizens' Development Organization, East Udalguri Journalists' Association, and Bodoland Journalists' Association Central Advisor Naba Kumar Deka, have praised the police department for addressing a critical civic issue.

The new Officer-in-Charge of Orang police station, Hirakjyoti Das, who joined on October 31, has also been appreciated for facilitating the initiative at the ground level.

Local residents have urged the district administration to introduce a permanent and full-fledged traffic management system in Orang to ensure long-term road safety.

