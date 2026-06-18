Nagaland prepared for Census 2027; over 6,100 personnel trained as self-enumeration begins

KOHIMA: With the training of a total of 6,134 census personnel, including enumerators and supervisors, the authorities in Nagaland are fully prepared to conduct Census 2027, ensuring complete, accurate and inclusive household coverage across the mountainous state, officials said on Wednesday.

Director of Census Operations, Nagaland, Kenie Miachieo, said that a total of 6,134 census personnel, including enumerators and supervisors, have been deployed for the Census exercise in the state. He informed that Nagaland presently comprises 17 districts, 118 sub-districts, 39 statutory towns, five census towns and 1,606 villages, where Census 2027 will be conducted.

The Self-Enumeration process commenced on June 16 and will continue till June 30, while the House Listing and Housing Census phase will be carried out from July 1 to July 30, 2026, the official said.

Miachieo also cautioned that furnishing false information during the Census is punishable under the Census Act, 1948.

Highlighting the digital initiatives being introduced in Census 2027, he said that data would be collected through a mobile application, while an option for Self-Enumeration has also been made available to the public.

He further informed that a web-based portal would be used for monitoring and managing Census activities, and that House Listing Blocks would be created through a web-mapping application to ensure greater accuracy and efficiency in the exercise.

The official stated that individual information collected during the Census is kept confidential under Section 15 of the Census Act, and that the exercise is being conducted in close coordination with state governments and J&K across the country.

He further noted that the last Census was conducted in 2011 and that Census 2027 would be the 16th Census of India and the eighth since Independence.

Responding to queries from media persons regarding the accuracy of Census data, Miachieo expressed confidence that extensive awareness campaigns and public, community organisations, village authorities, and other stakeholders' cooperation would contribute significantly to the collection of accurate and reliable data during Census 2027.

As part of the awareness drive, messages from the Governor, Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Home Commissioner are proposed to be broadcast through All India Radio to encourage people to actively participate in the Census exercise and ensure comprehensive coverage across the state. (IANS)

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