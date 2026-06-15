Tribal body urges tribes to accurately declare identity in 2027 Census

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Coordination Committee of the Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) has called upon tribal communities across the state to clearly record their respective tribal languages and religious beliefs during the 2027 Census, describing the nationwide exercise as a matter of critical importance for indigenous communities.

At a meeting held in Guwahati on Sunday chaired by All Assam Tribal Sangha president Sukumar Basumatary. After the meeting, addressing the media, CCTOA chief coordinator Aditya Khaklary said the upcoming Census would have far-reaching implications for the political, social and constitutional rights of Assam’s tribal populations. Khaklary urged all tribal people to ensure that their ethnic identity, language and faith are accurately reflected during enumeration.

The committee held extensive discussions on the tension surrounding tribal land rights in Siddheshwar, Jagiroad. It demanded that tribal residents who have been living in the area for generations under the historical Gobha Kingdom should not be displaced under any circumstances and that their land rights be protected.

CCTOA also urged the Chief Minister to provide a clear assurance that no satellite township project would be established in the Siddheshwar area and called on the state government to refrain from evicting or relocating tribal communities on various pretexts in the future.

The meeting strongly opposed the reported move by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to acquire land in the South Kamrup Tribal Belt and areas under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council. The committee demanded that any such acquisition process be stopped immediately, Khaklary said.

Khaklary reiterated its demand for granting constitutional status to the Mising, Tiwa and Rabha Autonomous Councils and sought the immediate appointment of a mediator to facilitate the process.

The meeting resolved to observe November 30 as Tribal Unity Day every year. It also urged the government to establish separate hostels for tribal students in educational institutions where a significant number of tribal students are enrolled. The meeting further called on the government to identify tribal-dominated regions and establish skill development centres in those areas.

CCTOA also demanded the launch of Mission Basundhara 4.0, arguing that many tribal land settlement issues remain unresolved. The organisation urged the government to ensure proper implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Expressing concern over the recent murder of a tribal girl, Sukhita Basumatary, in a rented accommodation in Guwahati, the Khaklary said that the incident once again highlighted safety concerns faced by tribal women in the city. It demanded the strictest possible punishment for those involved in the crime.

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