Nagaland Prepares for 27th Hornbill Festival, Showcasing Rich Cultural Heritage

KOHIMA: Nagaland has begun preparations for the 27th edition of the iconic Hornbill Festival, one of the state's biggest cultural events, which will be held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, around 12 km south of the state capital Kohima, officials said on Wednesday.

The 10-day festival, which coincides with Nagaland's Statehood Day on December 1, will be celebrated from December 1 to 10.

This year's Hornbill Festival is expected to witness the participation of several countries, while one of the Northeastern states will participate as the 'Partner State'.

The festival showcases Nagaland's rich cultural heritage, traditional customs, indigenous art, music, dance, handicrafts and cuisine, attracting visitors from across India and abroad.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in a preparatory meeting at Bamboo Hall in Kisama, stressed the need for coordinated efforts among government departments and local communities to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the 27th edition of the Hornbill Festival 2026.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of good roads, reliable power and water supply, security, traffic management, cleanliness, parking facilities and public conveniences.

He also called upon villages to take responsibility for keeping roads clean, particularly highways passing through or near their areas.

Emphasising the need for collective responsibility, Rio urged all departments and stakeholders to work hard and ensure that necessary arrangements are in place for the festival.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Abu Metha, described Hornbill Festival as Nagaland's valuable intellectual property and one of the state's most significant platforms for international engagement and economic activity. (ANI)

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